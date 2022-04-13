Nigerian international star Burna Boy once again put the country on the global map after his sold-out concert in Rotterdam

Burna Boy left fans that attended the show shocked as he made a gallant entrance with a car Formula One car

His entrance has gone viral on social media, with some of his Nigerians naming him the king of live performance

Nigerian Grammy winner Burna Boy is currently making headlines over his recent sold-out concert in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

The concert, which took place on Tuesday, April 12, saw the Nigerian singer leave his fans in shock with his unique entrance.

The Moment Burna Boy Shut Down Rotterdam With Spectacular Entrance at Sold-out Concert.

Source: Instagram

Burna Boy made his entrance at the Rotterdam show in a car racer, mostly used in Formula One car racing; this was unexpected.

The show once again has proven Burna Boy as one of the top Nigerian stars who are making waves on the international scene.

Nigerians react as Burna Boy shuts down Rotterdam

The singer's fans and followers have taken to social media to hail him, with some referring to him as the king of live performance.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

magnificent_eugene:

"This guy is the King of live performance."

opyslaw:

"Highest in the class #odogwu."

mccansonsammy:

"My problem is that I too sabi."

ashaus_ix:

"African giant is at it again ❤️."

buddy_empire:

"Odogwu sabi d business ✊♥️."

iam_djsoundgod:

"Best stage performance goes to burna ."

234konz:

"This guy is nobody’s mate in the whole of Africa ."

amosokwara:

"Make that thing no go fail break kill people sha."

lymdepartiesuk:

"You can not catch up with him. ."

gongon_01:

"nice entrance but me thought he drove it na... anway, entrance na baba."

