A video of the presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, standing up to greet renowned Nigerian Juju Singer Sunny Ade at an event has stirred a lot of reactions online

In the video, the singer, upon gaining entrance into the event centre, went straight to the table where Asiwaju Tinubu was sitting and greeted him

Even before Sunny Ade got to Tinubu’s table, the former two-term governor of Lagos State had already stood up as they shook hands

Respect and honour for whom it is due is a common trait among the Yorubas, whether old or young.

This was the case between highly respected Nigerian Juju singer King Sunny Ade and the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, when they met at an event recently.

In a video shared on Instagram by King Sunny Ade, the singer was at an event and met with Asiwaju Tinubu, and they both greeted each other with uttermost respect.

Asiwaju Tinubu greets Sunny Ade at event.

Source: Instagram

KSA could be seen, upon entering the hall where the event was held, going straight to where Tinubu was sitting to greet him.

Tinubu, on the other hand, could also be seen in the video standing up to greet Sunny Ade even before he got to his table.

It was, however, a remarkable moment as they both shook hands and greeted each other to the admiration of people around them.

Check out the video below:

King Sunny Ade’s fans react to the video

shado_lil1:

"Dad I can see that humble man that shows off his humble sprit. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ I love the man @officialasiwajubat"

sirmicorich:

"I will be too wrong not to love @iamkingsunnyade"

official_blinkz6:

"Since the day I was born @iamkingsunnyade is always the best , looking at him , makes me think of my late dad cause they look alike and my dad loves him so much "

adetayo.olufemi:

"Your humility Baba is per excellent, love you to the moon back KSA"

s_h_e_g_m_i_c_ks:

"I can see the Cityboy …..So respectful @officialasiwajubat"

iamwivibes:

"No Yoruba politician or socialite can sit down to greet the legendary King sunny Ade. Only Kings are exempted from standing up. That name KSA is not a child’s play."

blingitonbyhm_k:

"I wish you longer life Sir. You’re a legend!"

Source: Legit.ng