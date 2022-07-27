Popular influencer and celebrity stylist Harmony geting called to bar finally is a thing of joy for him and his followers

Kiekie reached out to him to cheer him up after he didn't make the cut last year and Harmony has now flooded IG with photos from his call to bar

The celebrity stylist also shared the heartwarming moment he laid flat on the ground to thank his beautiful mother

Celebrity stylist and influencer Harmony's dream of finally getting called to bar has come true for him and his fans and followers shared in the joy.

Sharing the moment of joy with him was his mother and the young man appreciated her in the most humble manner.

Nigerians congratulate influencer Harmony Photo credit: @harmonihie

Source: Instagram

I am nothing without you

Harmony in his robe and wig laid at his mother's feet in tears as he thanked her for her efforts over him.

He disclosed that he is nothing without his mum and affirmed that after God in his life, she comes next.

"My KING MAKER ! My QUEEN. I’ll forever HONOR YOU MOM, no matter how big or how famous I get ! You’re my source and life , I don’t care whoever is looking , Orisa mi ❤️❤️❤️ E Ku aduro Ti. TO UNDERSTAND THIS POST SCROLL DOWN TO JULY 14th 2021 !"

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Harmony's video

ugoccie:

"God bless you for honoring your mother ❤️"

officialtaiwoadeyemi:

"I need to sue you for making me cry this evening !!! "

femi_swaris:

"So proud of you! Welcome to the bar!! ❤️"

itskerenkezia_:

"Awwwww. God bless your mum, so supportive. Congratulations once again. The lord will be with you and your family. May you always have a reason to rejoice and celebrate ❤️❤️ @harmonihie"

oyinkanolaoye28:

"This is touching... God bless you mummy... May you live long in good health and abundant wealth to reap the fruits of your labor... Thank you ma❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

___omosewahnoble__:

"I have never seen a child with a supportive mom failed in dz life. Congratulations pappy."

Source: Legit.ng