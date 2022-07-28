Nollywood actress and footballer wife, Yetunde Barnabas, recently welcomed her first child with her husband, Olayinka

The good news was posted online and Yetunde’s ‘industry mother’, Mide Martins celebrated with the couple

The new num hailed Mide as a grandmother over the birth of her child as fans congratulated the new parents

Nollywood actress Yetunde Barnabas and her footballer husband, Olayinka Peters, recently welcomed their first child together and they were celebrated on social media by movie veteran, Mide Martins.

Taking to her official Instagram page, Mide who has been known to be an ‘industry mother’ to Yetunde for years, posted a photo of the new mum and her child as she gushed over them.

Mide referred to Yetunde as her baby girl as she celebrated the new mum over her successful childbirth.

Actress Mide Martins now a 'grandma' after Yetunde Barnabas welcomed 1st child. Photos: @mydemartins, @yetundebarnabas.

She wrote:

“CONGRATULATIONS MY BABYGIRL. I’M SO PROUD OF YOU @yetundebarnabas

MAY GOD CONTINUE TO BLESS YOUR HOME. THANK YOU LORD FOR EVERYTHING ”

See her post below:

Yetunde Barnabas calls Mide Martins her child’s grandma

Taking to the comment section of her ‘mother’s’ post, Yetunde expressed her heartfelt gratitude and noted that the birth of her child now makes Mide a grandmother.

She wrote:

“Eti di GrandMa oo Thank You Mama❤️❤️❤️❤️ Love You.”

Congratulations pour in for Yetunde Barnabas from fans and colleagues

Read what some of them had to say below:

Congratulations to the couple.

Miss Pepeye shows off baby bump

Popular Miss Pepeye actress, Yetunde Barnabas in June revealed she was about to join the yummy mummy club as she was expecting her first child with her husband, Peter Solomon.

The actress and the footballer were on vacation, and she shared photos that showed off her cute baby bump.

Yetunde and her man were ready to hit the pool or beach in their swimwear when they took the lovely photos.

