Nollywood actress Hilda Dokubo takes to her Instagram page to lament the current state of the Nigerian movie industry

The veteran movie star's post lamented the outrageous $100m ransom demand that Cynthia Okereke and Clemson Cornel's kidnappers have made

Hilda also further noted that the kidnappers seemed to have misjudged the financial status of her colleagues in their captivity

Veteran Nollywood actress Hilda Dokubo can't help but lament bitterly about the situation of her two colleagues currently being held against their will by some kidnappers.

Hilda made an emotional post on her official Instagram page. She said that her industry is about to move from begging for alms from the public to save an ill or dying colleague to begging for help to raise ransom money.

Hilda Dokubo laments about the $100m ransom slammed on the release of her colleagues

The veteran script interpreter also noted in her post that she knows these two actors well and their truth.

While noting that, she feels that the kidnappers of her colleagues seem to have unfortunately misjudged their financial status to make a demand of $100m.

The female actor's statement spoke about how much an average Nollywood actor or actress earns, saying what most of her colleagues show on social media isn't the truth or reality.

Hilda explained that she understands that some of her colleagues flaunt certain lifestyles on social media, which might not be genuine.

She said people need to understand that it is just for the show and part of "showbiz".

Read Dokubo's full comment below:

"Nollywood is about moving from one level of begging for alms to save an ill or dying colleague to now facing the worse of fears over two of their colleagues facing God knows what in the hands of kidnappers! Where will we turn if not the public using our social media platforms!

"Well...Finally, the kidnappers have made their demands. They want money! 100M US dollars! From where? Unfortunately, they misjudged the financial status of the actors they kidnapped! And think that as it is in the movies that is how it is in real life. What a life!"

"Where will we get one hundred thousand US dollars from? God save all of us from this pain and give us your grace for this period. I know some actors paint the wrong picture on social media all the time but it is only in line with the "Show" part of SHOWbiz. Hopefully, you'll understand what I mean. I am pained because I know these two personally, have worked with them and I know the truth of how it is with them. Just been asking myself one question all day, How much does an average actor make in Nigeria?"

See some of the reactions the post generated:

@thinkfa3hionxlifestyle

"It is about time Nollywood industry put in place Salary cap! A lower benchmark nobody should pay in the industry. You are free to go high, but do not drop below the MINIMUM wage for each category and number of appearances"

@honeykittyofficial

"Those indecent ones have put these into trouble, now people thinking everyone buys #200m car and houses. God please bring them save, mummy Cynthia is our in-law this is painful"

@ajokebankss

"Sorry to say this ma,your junior colleagues should have thought about things in this life especially in Nigeria before flunting wealths on social MEDIA......those flunting should be able to avoid the money ma"

@adaokey24

"When the female actresses are displaying high end living with exotic cars and high class houses with no evidence of other side jobs, the public think they make fortunes from acting only .... It's really unfortunate"

Tension, fear As AGN Announces Kidnap of 2 Nollywood Actors From Movie Location

Monalisa Chinda, Director of Communications of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) announced the suspected kidnap of two movie stars, Cynthia Okereke and Clemson Cornel in a statement issued on Friday, July 29.

According to the statement, the movie stars were reported missing after family members confirmed that they didn’t return home after going to a movie shoot in Ozalla Town, Enugu.

It was equally stated that the worrisome development has increased fear and tension among theatre practitioners.

Source: Legit.ng