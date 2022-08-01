Popular Nollywood actress, Lizzy Gold, took to her Instagram page to call out people who overrate Nollywood practitioners

The movie star shared a post of a publication that published her net worth is $400,000, and she debunked it nothing that she is nowhere near it

Lizzy stated that such publications are the reasons actors get kidnapped because people think they are rich

Foremost actress, Lizzy Gold, has called out publications and people who share false information about her and her colleagues.

The actress shared a screenshot of a publication that published her networth to be $400,000, and she denied having such a huge amount of money.

Lizzy Gold denies being a rich actress. Credit: @lizzygoldofficial

Source: Instagram

She threatened to arrest the people behind such lies as she declared that they are not so rich according to her:

"I am working hard to be wealthy but I'm currently not close to any of that amount mentioned there… I nor get money ooo I be hustler ooo …I dey even find who go dash me money …pls do not believe anything you read on the internet."

Check out her post below:

Nigerians react to Lizzy Gold's post

A number of Lizzy Gold's followers have trooped to the post's comments section to share mixed reactions about her claims.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Shashadonald:

"Abeg you get money calm down."

Prince_cornel_reloaded"

"How did you want them to believe that you are still hustling when una always de post una achievement online here? Who are you guys deceiving?"

Shinykayondo:

"Who knew an era will come when people deny being Rich oh dear I love this."

Mandybless_enya:

"Where these people dey even find their info because it's so crazy."

Hope_anukam:

"You dey fear make dem no kidnap you?...na lie, you get money."

