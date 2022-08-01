Tiwa Savage said she is delighted about Crayon's growth, hours after he recounted how he was unable to get gigs 3 years after joining Mavins

Tiwa hailed Don Jazzy's prowess for being the brain behind Crayon's success, among others, including herself

The Water and Garri crooner declared Don Jazzy was her forever boss, adding that he understood how things play out in the entertainment industry

Nigerian talented singer and songwriter Tiwa Savage has applauded Mavin boss Don Jazzy, under whose label she was signed before she made it to the limelight.

Tiwa, while reacting to a statement by Crayon where he recounted his experience in the industry, hailed Don Jazzy.

Tiwa Savage hails Don Jazzy. Credit: @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

The mother of one said she has always known how talented Crayon is as she said she was happy for his success.

Tiwa also described Don Jazzy as her forever boss, who understands the workings of the music industry.

See her post below:

Crayon recounts how he cried like a baby for not getting gigs

Like many upcoming singers in the Nigerian music industry, Crayon shared some of the struggles he went through, especially during the first three years he was signed to Don Jazzy’s label, Mavin.

The Ijo (Laba Laba) crooner recounted his experience in December 2021 as he said he was crying like a baby and wondered if he was not talented enough.

He revealed that the assurance from Don Jazzy and others close to him kept him going. According to Crayon, he has now lost count of the number of shows he has attended.

In his words:

“I remember going to JAZZY’s house crying to him like baba Wetin dey sup why them dey do like say them no dey see me!Haaaa JAZZY sha! The reassurance everytime! Baba go say calm down! No worry I no dey rush you I understand when your time come you go POP! And you go POP crazy!!!! Last year December I was crying a baby like what is happening to me like I’m not talented enough to get gigs abi no be sing too correct, jackpot , sofine , and all those other dope records! But now I’ve lost count of how many shows I have done ! I’m grateful.”

