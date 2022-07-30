Nigerian music superstar Burna Boy, during an interview, spoke fondly about the African heritage

The African Giant crooner lamented that schools didn't teach significant things about the continent's culture and talked more about foreign cultures

He also noted that Africans were made to believe that they are slaves when the whites actually met them as kings; Nigerians shared hilarious reactions to his comments

Burna Boy is not cool with how African schools went about teaching children in the continent and talked about the effect of colonisation by the whites.

The singer noted that African schools didn't tell people about themselves but rather about the whites, the Queen of England and other things that are not significant to them.

Burna Boy revisits Africa's colonisation and history.

Source: Instagram

He maintained that the move made an average African child believe that they have no power and are inferior to whites and demanded the truth of Africa's history before slavery.

According to him:

"This is not how it always was. Some people came here and lied to you and took the crown off your head and told you that you were a slave. When really they came here and met you as a king."



Nigerians react to Burna Boy's interview about Africa's history

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Burna Boy's interview about African culture and history.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Iamrealebere:

"Use your influence now, tell them."

Arteegocrazy:

"God bless this guy. We need that real history."

Giftsbyenielleconcepts:

"They keep recycling the same history."

_Aniscooser

"He spoke well about this. Africa has never been poor. The real looting took place during slavery whereby they were not only stealing material possessions but also Africans."

Kenspeckle1:

"Teachers just be teaching according to curriculum sent by govt that has failed us…a complete disaster."

