Few days ago, a man took to social medai with vivid details of how Burna Boy made away with his men after shooting two of his friends

Different people took to social media to react and not a lot of Nigerians were surprised that the singer was caught in such situation

A recent shade from Burna Boy about how Nigerians believe anything about him has set into motin, a fresh batch of reactions

Nigerian singer Burna Boy has taken to social media to react to uproar that took over social media after news that his security men shot two people at a club.

The singer refused to address the issue despite the fact that he trended on Twitter and has revealed that he is not shocked.

Burna Boy says Nigerian social media will say anything about him Photo credit: @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

In a post via his Twitter handle, the singer revealed that Nigerian social media can say anything about him to the point of pushing the narrative that he started Boko Haram.

"Nigerian Social media can say BURNA BOY started Boko haram, e no go shock me."

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

See the tweet below:

Nigerian react to Burna Boy's statement

@DadaSupremacy2:

"Come back to Nigeria and stop making mouth outside Nigeria."

@Papinla_:

"Nigerian Grammy award winner can be in Atlanta but still say he was there when something happened in Port Harcourt, e no go shock us."

@osas4real030:

"but your security guy shot the man trying to defend his wife and you were laughing."

@ezradking:

"Dear Burna Boy we are not trying to paint a bad picture about you. We are only begging you to please say something on the allegations made on you. All this won’t dismiss the fact that some people were shot by your Body guards."

@Dei_mills:

"But were you a part of the accusation or not?"

Burna Boy ignores shooting drama

Some fans and supporters of Nigerian singer Burna Boy were expecting his comment on the club shooting saga in Lagos but it appears the music star had other things to attend to.

Amid the back and forth on social media, Burna Boy took to his official Instagram page with photos from his recent show in Spain.

The Grammy-winning hitmaker was captured at different points of his energetic performance that got members of the audience cheering him.

Source: Legit.ng