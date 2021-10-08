Congratulations have poured in from friends and colleagues as comedian Sabinus made an announcement online

The comedian shared photos showing the 'small' property he got for his elderly parents in Rivers state

Sabinus described himself as handsome as he told his beloved parents that the house gift was from him

It is the joy of every child to spoil their parents as they grow older and can't do as much as they used to do. Such is the case for Nigerian comedian Sabinus as he recently got his parents smiling hard.

The comedian got his parents a beautiful house in Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

Comedian Sabinus gifts his parents a house. Photos: @mrfunny1

Source: Instagram

Manage this small gift

According to the comedian, the house is his little gift to his beloved parents.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He said:

"Mummy And Daddy Oya Manage This Small Gift From Your Handsome Son ( Sabinus ) …."

Sabinus also shared exterior and interior photos of the house. In the photos, the cute house was well-lit with beautiful lights. The comedian's siblings were also spotted in the sitting room with their mother.

Check out the house below. Swipe left to see more:

Nigerians congratulate Sabinus

poco_lee:

"U build sky join ooo congrats investor ❤️"

thecuteabiola:

"Congratulations."

chiomakpotha:

"God bless you for this. It is not a small gift. It is huge ! Well done bro!"

toyin_abraham:

"This is a huge gift dear and God bless you"

iamdikeh:

"Blessings "

sir_justine:

"God bless you brother."

justinug_:

"Investor Congrats! Many more blessings coming your way"

zoroswagbag

"Ah too mad."

sirbalocomedy_:

"Wow congratulations bro. ❤️❤️❤️. God bless them. More and more."

pclapez:

"Congratulations nwanneeeeereee."

Comedian Abiola acquires a new multi-million naira mansion

Comedian Cute Abiola got a new home and he tried to keep the big achievement a secret. An excited Cute Abiola posted a video of the lowkey housewarming rites with a young Muslim cleric on his Instagram story.

He further shared stories of fellow comedians who congratulated him on his latest achievements and one of them, Sirbalo Comedy threatened to put the news on every major news platform because Abiola was trying to conceal it.

A couple of Cute Abiola's fans have reacted to the good news with many suggesting they will venture into the comedy industry because of the amount of money involved in it.

Source: Legit.ng News