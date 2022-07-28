Things are about to get messy between Nollywood stars, Georgina Onuoha and Yul Edochie as the actress seriously called out her colleague

Georgina reacted to Yul's earlier post about some actresses' involvement in Apostle Suleman's saga

In a lengthy post on Instagram, the actress called Yul some unprintable words and dared him to call her out like she did

Fans who love celebrity online fights are in for a big show as actress Georgina Chigozie Onuoha drew the battle line between herself and actor Yul Edochie.

Georgina, in response to Yul's Initial post trolling some actresses who were called out by Gistlover for having affairs with Apostle Suleman, she seriously lampooned that actor and called him unprintable words.

Georgina Onuoha seriously lampoons Yul Edochie on Instagram. Credit: @georginaonuoha @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

The actress took to her Instagram page and dropped a lengthy post challenging Yul and Gistlover to face her directly and not cut corners.

She also mentioned her respect for Yul's father, legitimate wife, grown kids and elder brothers.

The beautiful movie star referred to Gistlover as a faceless coward hiding under the keyboard and slandering decent people.

She reiterated that she called the actor out not because Gistblogger did but because he fathered a child out of wedlock and slammed him for not being able to zip up and commit adultery.

Read her lengthy post below:

Nigerians react to Georgina's post

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Georgina's post calling out Yul Edochie.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Buchi_onyeagba:

"This my sis, you get bad mouth ooo."

Elizabethyusuf2:

"This one too hot ooo, ma'am reduce the heat."

Ahgideby:

"I still wonder what his wife is doing with him! I wish she could leave him for that bag of cement, those two deserve each other."

Nuliques:

"You shredded him, and his 3rd leg into tiny pieces."

Ladye4303:

"Point made! You are a lady. Please maintain a dignified silence. This so unnecessary."

