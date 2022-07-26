Nollywood actress Anita Joseph revealed one of the reasons she married her husband MC Fish in a post she shared on her Instagram page

According to the actress, who also shared a video of herself and her husband picking what she should put on, he makes her laugh

She also added that she was a good teacher, claiming she had taught her husband how to speak the Igbo language fluently

Popular celebrity couple and social media sensations Anita Joseph and her husband Fisayo Olagunju gave their fans and lovers something to discuss as they dropped another video of themselves picking what to wear for Anita.

Anita had shared the video on her Instagram page and, in the caption, described his husband as a funny man, which is one of the reasons she married him.

Anita Joseph on why he married her hubby. Credit: @realanitajoseph

Source: Instagram

She also added that she had taught her Yoruba husband how to speak the Igbo language fluently as her husband now “blows Igbo”.

She wrote in the caption: “One of the reasons why I gree marry my man @realmcfish , he makes me laugh. I’ve been a good teacher to my husband see as e Dey blow igbo.”

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In the video she shared, the actress who was recorded by her husband, wanted to shoot a video content with some of her cleavage but she was persuaded by her husband to cover up.

See her video below:

Anita Joseph fans react to her video with hubby

mitchofmilan:

"You and you hubby na cruise. Match made in heave“He makes me laugh”: Actress Anita Joseph on why he married MC Fishn "

mercyfrancis:

"Papi protect your treasure oh, this treasure is smoking hot and sweet, our mother hen."

toritsejuu:

"Person wey get em property say you should wear the jacket ma "

therapist_sandynnah:

"Anita cover up now ;!!!! We no dey like big yansh exposed ,did I say yansh but what does that even mean ,am with my inlaw on this own."

educhizzy:

"Just be protecting your property oh❤️"

queen_edima:

"Come n see me smiling over n over, may ur union last forever momma."

paparazzy_1360:

"Always Love watching dis couple ❤️❤️❤️"

Anita Joseph’s Lays heavy curse on people waiting for her marriage to fail

It would be recalled that Legit.ng reported that the recently blew hot on social media as she addressed people waiting for her marriage to fail.

The movie star shared a series of lovely photos of herself on her official Instagram page and took to her caption to rant.

Not stopping there, the actress went ahead to tell the people waiting for her marriage to fail that they will fall while at it.

Source: Legit.ng