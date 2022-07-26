Nollywood’s Shan George recently took to her Instagram page to extol man of God Apostle Suleman and controversial blogger, Gistlover

However, the movie star’s post didn’t go well with actress Halima Abubakar who is currently embroiled in drama with the clergyman

An enraged Abubakar lampooned George in the comment section and accused the movie veteran of gossiping about Suleman

More drama continues to unfold online between man of God Apostle Suleman and Nollywood’s Halimah Abubakar, and actress Shan George has also been dragged into the controversy.

George had taken to her official Instagram page praising Suleman and describing him as one of the “kindest and most straightforward” persons she has ever met.

Halima Abubakar lambasts Shan George. Photo: @shangeorgefilms/@halimaabubakar/@johnson_suleman_official

Source: Instagram

“Just like in his numerous sermons, he says it blunt as it is, and that's something I respect in people. Not everything is about intimacy,” the actress wrote.

She equally highlighted her high regard for controversial blogger, Gistlover, who according to her, has a way of fighting for the downtrodden.

See her post below:

Halima Abubakar blows hot

George’s post, however, didn’t go down well with Abubakar who took to the comment section to express her strong reservations.

Abubakar accused the actress of being a gossip who once spent hours talking about Suleman with her.

Not stopping there, she took to her Instastory channel to call out the actress and vow to divulge information only known to her.

Social media users react

lim_posh said:

"Nah our apostle una Dey call name like dis Nawa oo."

isabeloscar said:

"You’all are trying to bring Aunty George back on our screen. We already know this format."

chincobabe said:

"Make Aunty Halima rest abeg , when she was enjoying the goodies she no tell us abeg."

blossoming_soul1 said:

"Is halima saying shan george dated suleiman? Hmmm."

porsche_anderson said:

"Y’all come and see your daddy in the lord amean daddy in the rod Sule Sule is a hit man back to back…. See lists even married women."

taiwobola30 said:

"Apostle is now being referred to as SULE."

Medical expert comments on Halima Abubakar's health condition

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Apostle Johnson Suleiman was exonerated after rumours of him being responsible for the health issues of a Nollywood star.

A US-based medical expert, Dr. Ene Innocent says Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar is currently suffering from an autoimmune disease.

The medical expert stated that a lot of women acquire the disease during pregnancy, stressing that it is not peculiar to the actress.

Source: Legit.ng