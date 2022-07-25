Singer Tiwa Savage has taken to social media with some lovely photos taken with her son, Jamil Balogun

From indications, the singer who seemed busy during Jamil’s birthday celebration compensated him with a special trip to Marrakech

Fans and colleagues were spotted in the comment section with lovely comments for Tiwa and her son

Music star Tiwa Savage has stirred sweet reactions from members of the online community with the latest set of pictures shared on her Instagram page.

The mother of one who has been touring the world over the past few months appeared to have compensated her son, Jamil, with a special birthday trip to Marrakech.

Tiwas Savage takes son to Marrakech. Photo: @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

Recall that days ago, Legit.ng reported that Jamil clocked a new age and his dad, Teebillz, went all out in celebrating him on social media.

However, Tiwa couldn't spend time with her son on his special day as she had work commitments.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

To compensate for her absence, Tiwa decided to spoil her little boy with a fun trip.

"Finally had some time off tour and I took my baby to Marrakech to celebrate his birthday (7 years of pure bliss) Our luggage has still not arrived, so we have been 3 days without our things otherwise y’all know we would have shut it down," the doting mum wrote on IG.

See a video showing the moment they arrived at Marrakech below:

One of the pictures shared captured mother and son posing together for the camera in style.

Check out more photos from the fun trip below:

Social media users react

nezit_castroo said:

"I wish you everything that makes life awesome little angel @officialjamilbalogun ❤️."

meggyblaize1 said:

"Green looks good on you Dr."

janemichaelekanem:

"Happy birthday handsome. May God continue to bless you and yours."

symbaserothick:

"My super sweet nephew I pray that GOD will continue to bless you with many years to come, cover you and your family with his blood and give you all the toys and books you want this birthday!!! Birthday gift request GRANTED from your two aunties me and @stlucianprincess."

Davido and Jamil spotted at the gym

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Davido took to social media with regular updates from his gym session for his fans and followers.

Interestingly, the singer was joined by his daughter’s best friend and Tiwa Savage’s son, Jamil Balogun.

During the singer’s routine, Jamil made a comment that quickly made Davido point out that he is much stronger than his dad, Teebillz.

Source: Legit.ng