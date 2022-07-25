One of the new Big Brother Naija Level-Up contestants, Bella, has her two siblings strongly behind her

Sandra, Bella's sister, who is also singer Flavour's baby mama, took to social media with a post gushing over her relentless spirit

The reality star's brother, an actor, Chris, also introduced her to his fans, revealing that she is the best and baddest everyone will see

Big Brother Naija Level-up contestant Bella is about to have extra support, seeing as her siblings Sandra and Chris Okagbue have hailed her on Instagram.

Sandra, who is also singer Flavour's baby mama, shared a video of Bella and praised her for relentlessly pursuing things she wants in life.

BBNaija star Bella's siblings drum support for her Photo credit: @chris_okagbue/@ugegbe1

Source: Instagram

She went on to pray for God's protection over her sister and charged her to remind everyone of the greatness that lies in her name.

"My darling sister, the baby of the Okagbue house. It’s so amazing to be able to see you achieve everything you’ve wanted and more. My baby, Bella, as you enter the house today, May the Lord cover you and bless you throughout your journey. Remind them again, what the Okagbue name stands for. Remind them again, the true meaning of Chidinma."

See the post below:

Chris hails his sister

Chris, on the other hand, hailed his sister as he re-introduced Bella to his fans and followers. He assured them that there is a lot to come in the next three months.

Reactions to Chris and Sandra's posts

julietibrahim:

"I almost didn’t recognize her at all omg she’s so grown ❤️"

jaycleyhair:

"What?????? Our very own Bella . Victory is yours."

chidiebere9200:

"I go vote am cause of you and your brothers "

snowhiteey:

"Yeaaaaaah!! We go hard for our own this time "

bustlineyetunde:

"We don buy market."

viviprincy:

"Na your sis go de form on the first day."

