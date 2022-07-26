Nigerian international Afrofusion singer Burna Boy revealed during a recent interview with a UK journalist that his tooth braces were made of diamonds not just any gem

The singer was on Amelia Dimoldenberg's show "Chicken Shop Date" where he spoke about his type of woman, his height and more

Amelia appreciated Burna's braces saying she liked his teeth gems, the singer gently reproached her telling her they were diamonds

Afrobeat international singer Damini Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy, was on Amelia Dimoldenberg's show "Chicken Shop Date" where he had to field questions about his diamonds, relationships, his favourite tattoos and more.

During the interview, the YouTuber took notice of the African Giant's unique tooth braces and appreciated them.

Burna Boy reproaches Amelia for referring to his diamond braces as gems Photo credit: @burnaboygram

However, the singer corrected the journalist, saying his braces were diamonds, not gems.

Burna Boy's Favourite Tattoo

The Afrofusion singer also revealed which of his numerous body art was his favourite.

Damini told Amelia that his favourite tattoo was the one on the back of his hands that reads "Rock" but when turned upside down reads "star".

Watch the exchange between the pair below:

See how netizens reacted to Burna Boy's statement:

@limangoldgrams

"By the way every diamond is a gem but not All gems are diamond."

@_fesosa

"No na burna, they are also known as gems ‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️"

@swaggukush77

"Opal, Diamond, Emerald, Amethyst are call Gems maybe if she say gemstones e go understand."

@internationaldjzangar

"But Burna is right cause she said it like germs, so he had to correct her."

@iszymhan_

"Burna just embarrassed himself.. .. germs & gems are pronounced the same way.. guy man just wan show himself.. gems and diamonds na d same."

@leponky

"Diamonds are refined gems in it's best form. Diamond is the finished product so Burna is right. Make she go meet miners if she dey find gems you know how much odogwu pay for that diamond.? odogwu paid for diamonds not gems lol. E wan dey hear,the diamond Burnaaaaaa"

