Top Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, recently splurged on getting expensive jewellery for himself and his crew

The Grammy-winning star reportedly bought himself and some of his crew members a number 7 diamond pendant

This is coming just days after another top singer, Davido, splurged millions on a number 001 diamond pendant

Popular Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, has extended an arm of generosity to his crew members by getting them diamond pendants.

In a new video making the rounds on social media, the self-styled African Giant was seen having number 7 diamond pendants made for him and his boys.

A video of the impressive jewellery was posted online by @Obisgallery and the moment the pendant was unveiled was captured.

Burna Boy buys number 7 diamond pendants for his boys. Photos: @obisgallery

Source: Instagram

The accessory was designed like a crest with wings on both sides and a fist at the top. The number 7 was also boldly written in the middle of the crest.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The pendant was heavily studded with shiny diamonds.

Also in the short clip, Burna Boy was seen trying on the pendant and he seemed impressed with the outcome.

It was made known that the singer intended to purchase five pieces of the pendant. The jeweller was heard gushing about it being big money.

See the video below:

Internet users react

After the news of Burna Boy getting pendants for his boys made the rounds, fans were quick to mention how Davido also got a number 001 diamond pendant in recent times.

Some fans praised Burna’s choice of getting a number 7 pendant because according to them, it means perfection.

Read some of their comments below:

Jojo_republic700:

“Odugwu with the number of perfection.”

Ex3me.pheleep:

“Odogwu you bad .”

Finegirl_vv:

“Inspiration from king OBO.”

Queen____esther:

“Number 7 David Beckham.”

Princess_chi_bae:

“Where una dey see this money.”

Offixial_aj_whyte:

“He don choose number OBO REMAIN 001 .”

Blessed_ologo22:

“Make them day follow the footstep of Davido .”

Danidoofficial:

“OBO don open road na... Him do 001 now you don rush dey go do 7 .”

Dubexpincode:

“Only Burna❤️❤️❤️ Odogwu.”

Davido splurges millions on number 001 diamond pendant

In other news, Legit.ng reported that singer Davido splurged on expensive jewellery for the umpteenth time after he got a customized number 001 pendant.

Taking to his Instagram story, Davido showed off the heavily studded diamond pendant to the joy of fans.

The diamond pendant was made with white and green stones and also had a Nigerian flag as well as the number 001.

Videos and photos of Davido’s latest diamond soon went viral online and it caused a lot of buzz on the social media space.

While many people noted that money is good and praised Davido for getting yet another expensive diamond pendant, the Wizkid FC members were not having it and noted that Machala is their own number 001 music star.

Source: Legit.ng