Grammy-winning star Burna Boy recently made an appearance on Amelia Dimoldenberg’s Chicken Shop Date show

A viral portion of the interview captured the moment Burna expressed his reservation when Amelia mentioned that she doesn’t cook

Nigerians found the video hilarious, with many people making references to Burna's reaction when the comedian said she can only make toast

Nigerian singer Burna Boy and American comedian Amelia Dimoldenberg have been trending on social media following their interview.

The Twice as Tall singer had made an appearance on Dimoldenberg’s Chicken Shop Date show, and they both spent time talking about their dating preferences.

A viral portion of the interview making the rounds online captured the moment Burna asked his date if she knows how to cook.

Dimoldenberg’s said she couldn’t, and Bunra was quick to mention that it’s a big minus for her on his list.

When the comedian asked about the type of meal Burna wants, the singer mentioned jollof rice, but Dimoldenberg’s disappointed him, even more, when she said she could only make toast.

Watch the funny clip below:

Social media users react

phaitful_phait said:

"Burna's face when she said toast, like "wetin be toast?"

zinahcosmetics said:

"He said that’s a minus for you."

konydeparis said:

"Toast wetin."

iamgracejames said:

"Gosh I love this guy."

angelicjoke said:

"@michealthomas8264 @yettyfat4 oyinbo no won cook poundo yam and egusi for our burna."

thelmageorge said:

"Let me laugh it’s monday … don’t try this at home with African man."

Source: Legit.ng