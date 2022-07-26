Singer Tiwa Savage has joined several other Nigerians who have heartily congratulated athlete Tobi Amusan who recently broke a world record

The singer got on a video call with Amusan and mentioned how she was just about to congratulate her on social media

Nigerians had different things to say, with some noting that only success and hard work attract attention to people

Congratulatory messages continue to pour in for the new world record holder, Tobi Amusan, who recently won the Women’s 100m hurdle gold.

A viral video making the rounds on social media captured the moment music star Tiwa Savage got on a video with Amusan to congratulate her.

Tiwa Savage congratulates Tobi Amusan. Photo: @tiwasavage/@ihurdle_33.0inches

Source: Instagram

Tiwa mentioned that she was just about to dedicate a congratulatory post to Amusan on social media when she heard that she (Amusan) was trying to reach her.

The athlete beamed with a smile as Tiwa heaped accolades on her and promised to offer 100% support for her.

“Thank you, God bless you. I’m so happy for you. Any support, anything..I’m with you a 100 per cent," the Eminado crooner said.

Tiwa equally mentioned that she hopes to meet the athlete soon. Watch the heartwarming exchange below:

Social media users react

leinad_akoredele said:

"Try to be successful."

iyke_112 said:

"In this life try work hard n dey successful e get why."

iamwaveofficial_ said:

"When she never win race una no see her oo., Nigeria my country."

national_body11 said:

"This life u just need to deh the top level if not nobody go reason u, if she nor win we for nor de see all this ones but God balance."

its_demoyu___._ said:

"Just win, once you win Nigeria celebrity will wanna move close to you, ………..life."

blackboidope222 said:

"In anything you do in life …. Just win."

