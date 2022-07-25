Daniel Regha has said popular singer Asake promoted gang mentality and behaviour by sharing a video of himself holding a gun on social media

Asake had taken to Instagram to share a video of himself holding a gun while he vibed to his upcoming track 'terminator'

The Twitter troll, who also condemned those who were calm at the video, said celebrities who promote gang mentality should be cautioned and not celebrated

Popular Twitter influencer Daniel Regha has condemned YBNL act Asake for sharing a video of him carrying a gun on social media.

According to Daniel, the singer was promoting gang mentality and behaviour with that video, and he needed to be cautioned, not celebrated.

Daniel Regha on Asake's gun video. Credit: @asakemusic @danielregha

Source: Instagram

He described the video as "disgusting" and rebuked those calm at Asake's gun video but complained about insecurity in the country.

He wrote: "Asake uploaded a disgusting video of him holding a gun, and people are calm; This is the problem; y'all will be complaining of insecurity but at the same time applaud entertainers (especially artists) who promote gang mentality & behaviour. That's pathetic. Caution these celebs.'

Check out his tweet below:

Reactions trail Daniel Regha's tweet

A lot of Twitter users have flooded his tweet to educate him on the visuals released by Asake, as most of them asked how he was so sure the gun was a real one.

Legit.ng gathered some of their reactions. Check them out below:

hezdaveedo:

"That could be a toy gun you know"

Uncle_sarm:

"Mr Daniel, how well do you know about guns?? And how are you certain that gun is real one??"

itsbrainstorm:

"You would have asked if it was a real gun or not rather jumping into conclusion"

ThatStarlet:

"Mr Adviser, his DM is open so you should have just sent this to him there."

Tobore_williams:

"The way the country Dey go with all the kidnappings and bandits terrorizing we nor suppose get gun avatar?"

