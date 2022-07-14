A video of singer Burna Boy teaching an audience of mostly white people how to sing his song has continued to cause a stir online

In the video, the singer was seen performing his song ‘Last Last’ and had to teach them how to sing the ‘Igbo and Shayo’ part

Many have hailed the Grammy Award-winner for his uniqueness and the rate at which he has ascended in his music career

The music they say is a universal language, that is why Grammy Award-winning Nigerian singer Burna Boy could perform his songs to even non-Africans, and they would still vibe to it.

However, a video showing the singer teaching an audience of mostly white people how to sing a part of his song ‘Last Last’ has received many reactions online.

In the video, Burna was seen shouting “Shayo oh” while his audience shouted “Shayo oh” back in response to his call.

The award-winning artist has been breaking so many barriers as he has performed at stages that no African artiste has ever performed. He is also the only Nigerian artiste to have won the Grammy Award in the Best World Music category. An award he clinched with his ‘Twice as tall’ album.

Burna Boy has just released a single with fellow Grammy Award-winning British singer Ed Sheeran entitled: ‘For my hand’.

Fans react to video online

dj_cole25:

“This what Fela did. Goosebumps”

realgee001:

“I heard his new album yesterday, Burna is on a total different level as at now, it’s disrespectful to even bring up is name along side artist that still use DJ to perform on stage, Burna is not anybody’s mate.. Please listen to the album and see for yourself.”

hypemanguru:

“How do you describe a legend again? ”

_.donpapi._:

“If it’s not burna then it’s no one else.. It’s his energy and performance for me.”

Reactions as Burna Boy and Ed Sheeran perform unreleased song at Wembley Stadium

Grammy award-winning Nigerian singer Burna Boy is set to drop a hit song with British singer and songwriter, Ed Sheeran.

The singers linked up at Wembley stadium recently and gave the excited crowd a sneak peek of the unreleased music on Burna Boy's new album.

Burna Boy's fans, however, hailed him for his unique voice.

