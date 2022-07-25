A fan of Ayra Starr could not keep her emotions at bay after sighting the singer, the lady shed tears of joy

In a video sighted online, the fan and Ayra held each other in a tight hug as they tried to talk through the noise

The singer also made sure to wipe the tears off the face of her fan as others gathered and captured the moment on their phones

It's not new to see fans bawling their eyes out after finally getting a chance to see their favourite celebrities.

A fan of Ayra Starr had her own share of the star-struck moment, and she couldn't help but shed tears of joy.

Ayra Starr consoles young fan crying after meeting her Photo credit: @ayrastarr/@instablog9ja

Source: Instagram

The singer wiped tears off the lady's face as they had a conversation while holding on to each other.

The other people around them, presumably fans, whipped out their phones to record the moment.

Nigerians react to the video

A lot of people saw the girl's reaction to meeting Ayra Starr as unnecessary, while others understood how funny fans can get with their favourites.

baneli_prohair:

"Awww fan love. I love it."

wendy_adamma:

"Arya is sweet and beautiful!!"

misschidel:

"Nawah oooo Mumu the worry all this people ooo."

_hiesabfinest:

"Oh wow..... Tufiakwa wen I see Beyonce I nor cry na come dis gal."

omoefe_toni:

"Be like she get plenty tears to cry‍♀️"

md_dopewears:

"Can’t never be ME even when I see Jesus, I fit form small, maybe he fit toast me."

mz_elearnor:

"I can understand, her age show for her face."

chef_oac:

"No be dis same girl cry as she meet davido na she still dey cry as she meet arrya."

