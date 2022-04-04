Mavin star Ayra Starr has sparked reactions online following her outfit in a video alongside other singers on the label

The video, which was taken in Las Vegas, showed Ayra nearly unclad as she was unbothered about her style of outfit

The video has since sparked reactions on social media, while many stressed everyone was covered except her

Nigerian singer and Bloody Samaritan crooner Ayra Starr may be in for dragging from some Nigerians who were dissatisfied with her mode of dressing.

Ayra, in a video that was shared on social media, was seen in a split flowing gown, baring almost every part of her body.

Ayra was spotted with Don Jazzy and others, her outfit is causing a commotion. Credit: @tooxclusives

The video was taken in Las Vegas with the likes of Mavin boss Don Jazzy, Rema and others present.

See the video below:

Nigerians criticise Ayra's outfit

Nigerians have taken to social media to react, with many saying Ayra exposed too much flesh in the video.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

iamjustified__:

"The way I just Dey trip for Ayra Starr ehn if I no marry that girl I fit crazy."

iyamgeeprince:

"Men cover body but under age say lie lie."

white10111:

"Ayra 19 way dey doko since 15."

tuga_2smart:

"Everyone is covered except Ayra19✍✍."

official_kingnede:

"Wait o! Where is it written that as a female celeb, u should suddenly be naked? African mindset sha... always wanting to be like the whites."

posh_integrated_:

"This ayra starr sef olosho they en eyes."

iamm_oyinbodunsin:

"Adventure song chai it bring my memories back to those old American movies .. addicted kill it all ."

iamqweenjulz:

"19 n dangerous no wear cloth cover nakedness."

tiendafashionng:

"All the Men there dressed to cover their body but the lady among them …."

olusanya_lpt:

"Most ladies go naked just because of fashion ni especially music industries ladies around the world, na why them talk am already music industries are demonic."

