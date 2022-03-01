Nigerian comedian and actor Lasisi Elenu loses mom, he revealed his mother had been battling with a disease before her death

Lasisi disclosed that many of his comic skits where he plays the role of Mama Lasisi and Itohan, were done in honour of his mother

The comedian in an emotional message to his late mom said he wished she had enjoyed life more

Nigerian comedian, actor and social media personality, Lasisi Elenu recently took to social media to announce the death of his mother, Madam Grace Osaivbie Afolabi.

Lasisi, in a post via his Instagram page on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, revealed that his mother had been battling with a disease before her death.

Lasisi described his late mother as his biggest fan who would laugh at the littlest things he did or said.

Comedian Lasisi Elenu mourns late mum in IG post. Photo: @lasisielenu

The comedian in his statement wrote:

"Even after you couldn’t control your laughs, there were still so many things I knew “Yeah this would naturally make Mummy laugh."

He also revealed that many of his comedy skits where he played the role of a mother were done in honour of his deceased parent.

The comedian in a lengthy message went emotional as he wished his mum had enjoyed life in sound health.

Check out Lasisi's post below:

Internet users sympathise with Lasisi

Nancyisimeofficial:

"So sorry ❤️."

MC_Lively:

"Stay Strong Man.''

Theonlychigurl:

"My heart goes out to you brother."

FunnyToheeb:

''Stay strong.''

Faze Loses Mom A Year After Losing Twin Sister

In a related story, Legit.ng had earlier reported that veteran singer Faze lost his mom in January 2022.

Faze, a former member of the defunct Plantashun Boyz crew announced the death of his mother, Faith Maryann Orji, who died on January 12, 2022.

The singer expressed how heartbroken he was by the death of his mother, having lost his twin sister in the previous year.

Faze also shared a lovely throwback video of his mother offering prayers for him ahead of his album release on Instagram, which left him more emotional about his loss.

He questioned why the people he loved so much are leaving the world.

