Reactions have continued to trail Don Jazzy’s response to a fan who asked him if he could get one of the singer’s shirts

The fan had recently gone on Twitter to beg Don Jazzy to give him a particular shirt he wore in a musical video

In his usual funny responses to tweets on Twitter, the music Don quoted the fan’s tweet and wrote that he was still wearing the shirt

Mavin Records boss, Michael Collins, popularly known as Don Jazzy, has again shown himself to be king of cruise on Twitter as he funnily replied to a fan who asked for his shirt.

Recently, a fan called out the singer on Twitter, begging Don Jazzy to give him a particular shirt he wore in a music video titled ‘Ijo Laba Laba’.

Mavin Boss, Don Jazzy replies fan on Twitter. @donjazzy

Source: Instagram

The fan added that Don Jazzy helped him as he didn’t have any cloth to wear anymore.

However, the Mavin boss replied to the request by quoting the fan’s tweet and writing that he was still wearing the shirt.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He wrote: “Ah, I dey wear am o”

Check out their conversation below:

Tweeps react to Don Jazzy’s conversation with fan

Even though Don Jazzy disabled the ability to reply to his tweet as he didn’t want anyone to reply to him, some tweeps still went to the fan’s tweet to respond to Don Jazzy’s reply.

Check out their funny responses below:

Oluwatoyinoloje:

"Baba Don talk say he no get another, may be you should go front and try someone else"

OssaiFavourite:

"Baba off comment oh"

adeoyequadri139:

"Baba off comment because of Daniel ReghaDaniel you do this one"

HumbleFundz101:

" this Twitter Na crazy land seeeeeh"

'Forever grateful' Rema hails Don Jazzy, makes confession in exciting video

It would be recalled that Legit.ng reported that Mavin Record and Jonzing world act, Rema, in an interview, confessed his love for Don Jazzy and his brother D’Prince.

He added that he doesn’t tell the Mavin boss how much he loves and appreciates him enough.

Mavin label owner Don Jazzy and his brother D’Prince, the owner of Jonzing World, gave Rema their platforms through which he had been able to blow beyond the Nigerian music industry.

Source: Legit.ng