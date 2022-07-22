CAF Awards 2022: Davido Shares Lovely Photo With Sadio Mane, Asisat Oshoala, As He Celebrates Their Big Win
- The Confederation of African Football (CAF) Awards 2022 recently took place in Rabat, Morocco
- Senegal's Sadio Mane and Nigeria’s Asisat Oshoala were two of the big winners at the event, and Davido made sure to celebrate them
- The music star who was present at the occasion took to social media to post his photo with them and added a celebratory note
Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, was one of the stars to grace the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Awards in Morocco.
The event took place on July 21, 2022, and top footballers in the continent were celebrated, including Senegalese footballer Sadio Mane and Nigerian soccer star Asisat Oshoala.
Mane won the Men’s African Footballer of the year award, while Oshoala bagged the CAF Women Award for the fifth time.
Davido, who was obviously proud of their success, took a photo with the big winners and posted it on his social media page.
The DMW boss accompanied the photo with a congratulatory message for both footballers. See his post below:
Internet users react to Davido’s post on Mane and Oshoala’s win at CAF Award
Many fans joined the singer in celebrating the star football players. Read some of their comments below:
Emiremason:
“❤️Congratulations.”
Kizzykizi:
“Davido dey everywhere .”
Gr8emmy_:
“@asisat_oshoala @sadiomaneofficiel both are super humble big congratulations.”
Abdulgaffarasunramu:
“Blessings and success to those that deservemore of it Amen .
Nice one.
Video of Davido's late uncle Isiaka Adeleke dancing
Davido, as well as his uncle, Ademola Adeleke’s victory at the just concluded Osun state governorship election, has continued to put their family in the limelight.
Just recently, an old video emerged on social media showing the singer’s late uncle and first governor of Osun state, Isiaka ‘Serubawon’ Adeleke, dancing.
In the viral clip, the late politician was dancing to Davido’s hit song at the time, Skelewu, and his moves seemed to impress a number of people.
This brought to mind the recently elected governor of the state, Ademola Adeleke, who is also famed for being the ‘Dancing Senator’.
A number of internet users likened Isiaka and Ademola’s dance moves to each other's.
