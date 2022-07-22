The Confederation of African Football (CAF) Awards 2022 recently took place in Rabat, Morocco

Senegal's Sadio Mane and Nigeria’s Asisat Oshoala were two of the big winners at the event, and Davido made sure to celebrate them

The music star who was present at the occasion took to social media to post his photo with them and added a celebratory note

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, was one of the stars to grace the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Awards in Morocco.

The event took place on July 21, 2022, and top footballers in the continent were celebrated, including Senegalese footballer Sadio Mane and Nigerian soccer star Asisat Oshoala.

Mane won the Men’s African Footballer of the year award, while Oshoala bagged the CAF Women Award for the fifth time.

Photos: @davido

Source: Instagram

Davido, who was obviously proud of their success, took a photo with the big winners and posted it on his social media page.

The DMW boss accompanied the photo with a congratulatory message for both footballers. See his post below:

Internet users react to Davido’s post on Mane and Oshoala’s win at CAF Award

Many fans joined the singer in celebrating the star football players. Read some of their comments below:

Emiremason:

“❤️Congratulations.”

Kizzykizi:

“Davido dey everywhere .”

Gr8emmy_:

“@asisat_oshoala @sadiomaneofficiel both are super humble big congratulations.”

Abdulgaffarasunramu:

“Blessings and success to those that deservemore of it Amen .

Nice one.

Source: Legit.ng