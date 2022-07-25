Nigerian singer, Davido, to the shock of many, recently lost yet another friend Tommy to the cold hands of death

Part of the several Nigerians who have reacted to the tragic news is actor Uche Maduagwu who is known for dragging the singer

Maduagwu, in his post, counted the number of people Davido has lost over the years and noted that it was high time the singer visited pastors

Following the unfortunate death of yet another of singer Davido's friend, Tommy, Uche Maduagwu has taken to social media with a word of advice.

The Nollywood actor, on his Instagram page, insinuated that there is more than meets the eye with the tragic death of the young men around Davido.

Uche Maduagwu says Davido needs deliverance

Source: Instagram

Maduagwu noted that Davido needed deliverance and then proceeded to list the people who have died in less than seven years.

The actor asked if the singer hasn't won any Grammy awards yet because of such incidents.

He also reiterated his love for Davido and urged him to see pastors.

"Davido needs deliverance, first na DJ Olu, Chime, Tagbo, Ahmed, Tijani, Obama DMW, photographer and now Tommy. All within less than 7 years. Abeg why Grammy sef no go run wotowoto? Bro I love you but you need to see pastors."

See the post below:

Nigerians react to Maduagwu's post

official__cyrusv1:

"I know say you go collect in no time from Obo we dey wait the update I trust my BADDEST."

olaniyiofficial1:

"Una no even get sense."

simplyfadekemy:

"I think you need deliverance pass. Davido. ..... Red bra at your age all in the name of stupidity. Go mind your business."

lovebenedy:

"I think we need to query OBO's fame now."

cdtripple:

"Shut your mouth up and stop taking nonsense."

esteeudokangbags:

"All his friends should run for their dear life now. Next year should not be another Rip."

Davido and Tiwa Savage pay tribute to Obama DMW

Nigerian music stars Davido and Tiwa Savage mourned all over again as they remembered the late Obama DMW, who was part of the DMW crew.

Davido, in a series of posts via his Instastory, shared photos of Obama DMW while referring to him as his best friend.

Tiwa Savage, on her part, also shared a photo of Obama DMW while adding that she was weak and didn’t know what to say.

