Popular Nigerian comedian, Lasisi Elenu and actress Nonso Adika, are soon to become parents to the joy of fans

The recently engaged celebrity couple revealed on social media that they are expecting their first child together

Lasisi shared a video from their baby shower on social media and stars like Mr Macaroni, Broda Shaggi and more were spotted at the event

Much loved Nigerian comedian, Lasisi Elenu and actres Nonso Adika, are expecting their first child together to the joy of fans.

In a series of videos posted on social media, the celebrity couple made it known to the world that they are soon to be parents of their first child.

In the clips posted on Lasisi’s Instagram stories, it was seen that the couple hosted a baby shower that was well attended by their close friends, colleagues and well-wishers.

Comedian Lasisi expecting first child with actress Nonso Adika. Photos: @lasisielenu

Source: Instagram

The videos showed the heavily pregnant Nonso rocking a pink dress as Lasisi wore a simple white native attire and cap. They looked smitten by each other as they stood together to take a photo.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Some of the celebrity guests who were spotted at the occasion are Hero Daniels, Mr Macaroni, Broda Shaggi, MC Lively, to name a few.

See the video below:

Congratulations pour in from fans for Lasisi and wife-to-be on their baby shower

Read some comments from their fans below:

Emmyann39:

“E don sup before una tell online in-laws. Congrats tho.”

Rubelsandangels:

“I would not be surprised if she has given birth already . Congratulations .”

Sandypreneur:

“You can be very popular and still very private on this space..I love it for them!.”

Braimohpreshy:

“She fit don born sef,on code in lasisi’s voice.”

Classic_bimbor:

“Sinzu money what’s happening right now ?”

Kuddletyme:

“That escalated so fast.”

Okm_herbal:

“She fit don born Proposal video was few days ago.”

Busayo_ll:

“E don dey clear now.”

Interesting.

Lasisi gets engaged, shares proposal video

Recall that Legit.ng recently reported that Lasisi finally unveiled his lover on social media after they got engaged.

The entertainer popped the question and happily took to social media with the good news for his fans and followers.

Lasisi explained that he knew the day would eventually come but had always nurtured the fear that fans wouldn’t take him seriously.

Source: Legit.ng