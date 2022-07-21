Actress Kate Henshaw was wowed at her birthday bash held recently as fellow actress Rita Dominic scattered the dance floor with her amazing steps

Rita, who danced seamlessly, was on the stage with some other guests but later became the centre of attention as everyone watched and hailed her dancing skills

It would be recalled that Rita recently got married to businessman Fidelis Anosike in a star-studded wedding which was also the talk of the town

Nollywood Actress and movie producer Rita Dominic showed off her dancing skills at Kate Henshaw’s 51st birthday party as she entertained the guests with some steps.

The actress, who got married recently in a much-talked-about wedding, was the centre of attention at Kate’s birthday party.

Rita was at Kate's birthday party, and she showed off her dancing skills. Credit: @ritadominic

Source: Instagram

In a video which has gone viral, the actress could be seen dancing alongside some other guests on the stage at the party. She later became the only one on the stage as everyone watched and hailed her for her energy and steps.

The celebrant, Kate, who could not hide her excitement at Rita’s movement, left where she was sitting, brought out her phone and recorded as she shouted in the background.

The other guests who were dancing with her also sat as they watched Rita dance and give them several killer steps.

Check out the video below:

Rita Dominic received into husband's family compound

It would be recalled Legit.ng reported that social media users gushed over a video which showed the moment Nigerian actress Rita Dominic was received into her husband's family compound in Anambra state.

In a short clip which was shared by Gist Ville on Facebook, the actress could be seen in a black dress surrounded by a group of women, all in matching native attires.

It was lovely to watch as one could see from the compound's entrance where the clip started to when the women sang a native song and danced softly as they ushered Rita in like a queen.

Source: Legit.ng