A young mum has shared her remarkable journey towards getting an engineering degree while she was still nursing her kid

According to a video she shared on TikTok, she bagged the degree at Howard University, saying that it is the will of God

Her video has resonated with TikTok users and inspired many of them who appreciated her for being resilient toward her dream

A pretty mum has come online to share her success after she bagged a degree and became an engineer.

The mum, identified on TikTok as Khadijah Ceex, said she bagged an engineering degree at Howard University.

The mum said God made it possible. Photo credit: TikTok/@khadijah_ceex.

Full-time mum and full-time student

More interesting and inspiring in Khadijah's story is the fact that she studied for her degree while nursing a baby.

In the video, she could be seen in her graduation regalia smiling happily as she wrote that it was the will of God that she succeeded.

She was also seen clutching her baby, melting the hearts of internet users who have seen the video.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react

See some comments on the post below:

@Ramatoulaye B. Sagna said:

"Mash’Allah. I am so proud of you queen!"

@Just1jula commented:

"Congrats Queen. May Allah swt bless and guide you!"

@Darkskin hawa reeacted:

"Congratulations beautiful I love this."

Pretty Nigerian twin sisters graduate from a foreign university

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian twin sisters graduated from Near East University, Cyprus.

Both of them bagged first-class degrees in journalism and law, respectively. Their journey to the top was laced with difficulties.

According to a story they shared on TikTok, their dad had an accident just before they travelled out of Nigeria for their studies.

They said the caring dad still managed to put resources together while still in his hospital bed to send them abroad, and now, they have made him proud.

The pretty ladies also said in the clip that many people told their dad that he was wasting money on girls' education.

Their story resonated with TikTok users and touched many hearts as well as inspired a barrage of comments.

