Uche Maduagwu has advised embattled Yul Edochie’s wife, May, to leave him as he doesn’t respect her

According to Uche, any man who could cheat and even marry another woman behind his wife and without her consent lacks respect for her

The controversial actor also likened what happened to May to late singer Osinachi’s marital issues, saying that what Yul had done to his first wife was emotional abuse too

Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu has reacted to May Edochie’s claim of getting depressed over her husband, Yul Edochie’s constant disrespect.

The actor, in an Instagram post, gave a piece of advice to May, telling her to leave Yul as he doesn’t deserve a good woman like her.

According to Uche, infidelity in marriage is another form of emotional abuse. He went further to say that May finding out that her husband of almost 16 years paid the bride price of a colleague on social media was total disrespect to her.

The actor, however, likened the issue to that of late gospel singer Osinachi Nwachukwu, claiming that May is also experiencing abuse.

He wrote:

“Infidelity in Marriage too is another form of emotional abuse, so if Aunty May claim she allegedly got news of her husband of almost 16 years paying bride price of his colleague on social media, yet, he has never publicly apologized to you, instead brags about his achievement of POLYGAMY, tell me, what is more disrespectful in marriage than that? Should that not also be counted as emotional abuse? So Wetin a good woman still Dey do with such person? Wisdom is the principal thing in life.”

Nigerians react to Maduagwu's post about May Edochie

princess_gracey_30:

"U talk true, if is me I for Don remove his name from mine, long time."

yadzida:

"Go and get married first Leave May alone dis boy."

princessfavour2022:

"She don't have to remarry as children is involve but can still relocate with them to pepper the man and also hook up, bcos she may jam the bigger womanizer."

rosepaul382:

"Only in Nigeria people that are not married advising people that are married."

May Edochie speaks on depression after Yul took 2nd wife

Legit.ng had earlier reported that popular Nigerian actor Yul Edochie’s first wife, May, spoke at length on how her husband taking a second wife greatly affected her.

Recall that social media was buzzing after Yul announced that he had married actress Judy Austin and that they have a son together.

Speaking about being depressed during a Facebook live session, May explained that she had a beautiful and amazing life and that everything shattered suddenly.

