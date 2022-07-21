Uche Maduagwu has questions following May Edochie's revelation about surviving depression after her husband took a second wife

The controversial actor said he was in total disbelief at how it was possible that Yul Edochie's first wife still goes about using her estranged husband's last name

Recall that May Edochie, in a live video, spoke about what she went through, with her marital live hanging by a thread after her husband's action

Popular Nollywood actor and controversial social media commentator, Uche Maduagwu, in his usual fashion, found fault in May Edochie's live video where she spoke about going through depression and surviving it.

Uche, in his post, says he finds it hard to believe that May went through depression and she still goes about bearing her husband's last name.

Uche Maduagwu has reacted to May Edochie's video and has questions.

Source: Instagram

Maduagwu wrote in his post that any man who will reward his wife's loyalty with a second wife doesn't deserve her.

Read what the movie star had to say:

" Honestly, I am still in unlimited disbelief after watching that live #video seriously? You opened a NEW social media handle with the last name of him, yet, you still telling us how you allegedly overcome the depression, how you fit overcome something Wey the person that allegedly put you inside still gallivant around BOASTFULLY with his New wife and using every opportunity to remind us why he gladly took a 2nd wife as a CHRISTIAN? Seriously? To make matter worse, even the new Iyawo Dey use every opportunity to allegedly pepper you on social media to the extent of commenting on your Pikin #Bday without talking with you, despite #dating your man while he was legally #married to you before Belle, wow"

Nigerians react to Uche Maduagwu's post

@tina_charles0

"Uche help us talk to judy give her wotowoto."

@igwelolo

"Uche do you want her to change to your last name? Remember they have been married for 17+ yrs and all her things are under that last name. It's not that easy for we married women who changed our surname to just change back like that."

@fineugy

"You can bear someone's name and not be with the person period. If all her official documents are bearing the name, where do u want her to start from...oga pls rest."

@edwin.grace.94

"U expect her to leave because of the other woman, she will stay and fight for what belongs to her children and create her boundaries."

@nkechkwulu

"The thing tire me help me ask her."

May Edochie speaks on going through depression after Yul took a 2nd wife

Famous Nigerian actor Yul Edochie’s first wife, May, spoke at length on how her husband taking a second wife greatly affected her.

Recall that social media was buzzing after Yul announced that he had married actress Judy Austin and that they have a son together.

Well, in a new development, May opened up about suffering from depression and more as a result of her husband’s actions.

