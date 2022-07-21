Ada Ameh passed away on July 17, and the actress has been mourned by her fans, friends, and colleagues in the industry

The late actress' on-screen husband in The Johnsons TV series, Charles Inojie, has also reacted to their loss

Lost for words, Inojie could only express his pain as he shared a video of Ada Ameh in her element

Late Ada Ameh will be sorely missed by the cast and crew of The Johnsons TV series, especially her on-screen husband, Charles Inojie.

Following the actress' tragic death on July 17, Inojie has taken to his Instagram page to mourn his loss.

Charles Inojie mourns late colleague Ada Ameh Photo credit: @adaameh/@charlesinojie

The actor could only explain how deeply hurt he is in his post as he bade his late colleague good night.

"Some pains hurt too deep. Good night Ada."

See the post below:

Nigerians mourn with Charles Inojie

rechaelokonkwo:

"Stay strong sir."

angel_palazzo_:

"This one hurts too deep oh lord will I recover from this the pain is too much I’ve never met her but my love and respect for her is ✅"

3rrandgirl_backup:

"Too deep oGod grant us the fortitude to bear this huge irreplaceable loss. May her soul Rest In Peace amen. Take heart sir."

_oyiherself:

"Chaiiithis is too much for us to bear Aunty Adaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa you left too soonwe all will greatly miss you Emu Akpor Johnson keep resting mama."

onyeche_jon:

"This hurt badly."

deoproducer:

"Da*mn, good night superstar. Thanks for the many years of entertainment and the joy you brought to us through your talents. God guide her soul."

mizzforeveryoung:

"How can the death of someone I am not even related to pain me like this? The past 2 days have been horrible and I still wish it was just a mere rumor."

Kemi Olunloyo reacts to Ada Ameh's death

The tragic news of the death of popular Nigerian actress Ada Ameh came as a rude shock to everyone and has thrown social media into mourning.

While many were saddened over how much the actress lost before dying, controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo revisited her fight with Ameh.

In a post on her Instagram page, Olunloyo revealed how Ada Ameh threatened her and also urged her fans to beat her up.

