Nigerian singer Wizkid and his third baby mama Jada Pollock are expecting their second child together

Wizkid has been with quite a number of women, with two others having kids for him, Tife and Ayo junior

Legit.ng recently asked its readers to choose the ideal wife material for the singer in a poll, and Jada won by a wide margin

Award-winning Nigerian singer Wizkid has three boys from three different women, even though he isn't married to any of them.

Even before he became a father, the singer was with quite a number of women who fans thought were ideal for him at that point.

Now, Wizkid is expecting his second child with Jada Pollock, a fan favourite who also doubles as his manager.

Legit.ng asked its readers on Twitter to decide out of four women who have been in Wizkid's life, an ideal wife material for him.

Fans decide who is best for Wizkid

Wizkid's Jada won the poll with 52.5%, while American singer Justin Skye came next with 21.3%.

Actress Sophie Alakija got 16.4% while Wizkid's first baby mama, Shola Ogudu came last with 9.8%.

Video confirms Wizkid & baby mama Jada are expecting 2nd child together

After weeks of speculations and rumours about Wizkid’s baby mama Jada Pollock being pregnant, the report was confirmed.

The speculations about the couple expecting their second child together rose after Jada shared a photo that showed a bit of her bump.

A video from Wizkid’s 32nd birthday party surfaced on social media and captured a heavily pregnant Jada taking video and photos of Wizkid.

Fans of the Nigerian singer were quick to point out the baby bump, which was visible and glaring.

Wizkid celebrates 32nd birthday

Award-winning Nigerian singer Wizkid held a birthday dinner with close friends and family members on July 16 when he turned 32.

The small party was a quiet affair and his colleague, Tems, baby mama/manager Jada and international supermodel Naomi Campbell were spotted in the video.

Wizkid looked happy and content as he raised his glass for a toast to life, He also wished everyone on the table with him more life and love.

