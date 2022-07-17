Nigerian singer Davido turned 32 on July 16 and he was well celebrated by fans and colleagues on social media

The singer known for his quite nature didn't shares posts or details of his birthday but a video of him at dinner with colleague Tems, supermodel Naomi Campbell and his third baby mama Jada has surfaced

Other people were also present and they joined the singer i toasting to life and the new journey ahead of him

Award winning Nigerian singer Wizkid held a birthday dinner with close friends and family members on July 16 when he turned 32.

The small party was an quiet affair and his colleague, Tems, baby mama/manager Jada and international supermodel Naomi Campbell were spotted in the video.

Wizkid celebrates birthday with family and loved ones Photo credit: @wizkidayo/@pulsenigeria247

Source: Instagram

Wizkid looked happy and content as he raised his glass for a toast to life, He also wished everyone on the table with him more life and love.

Watch the video below:

Nigerian react to the video

e.l.b.e.l.l.o:

"Keep the good ones close"

benbills007:

"One thing about Naomi..She loves being around Wizkid ❤️"

sury_dela_cruz:

"It’s jada for meshe’s so beautiful."

ms_jibbie:

"Naomi always sitting right next to wizkid I love their friendship "

thecakecupid:

"Jada don’t look too happy why?? See Naomi"

itohan_bl:

"Awwwn32 and still looking 20s"

ucybite95:

"32 and still looking 20 I Dey envy this boy o"

sandela740:

"32 yrs old but still looks 22...na d real machala doings✊"

spunkysessentials:

"This his new circle Naomi is a vibe❤️"

Wizkid's manager Sunday Are celebrates Wizkid on his birthday

Wizkid's manager, Sunday Are joined the long list of Nigerians who celebrated Wizkid on the occasion of his birthday.

Are shared a video of compiled photos of Wizkid and gushed over him in the caption, while expressing immense pride.

The manager who treats Wizkid like his son also sent heartfelt prayers to hm and wished him even a better journey than he is on currently in life.

Fans and followers of the talent manager flooded his page with numerous birthday wishes for Wizkid.

Source: Legit.ng