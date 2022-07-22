"O Wrong Now": Lady Leaves Internet Users Stunned over Condition of Her Hair
- Yet another woman has left social media users stunned after showing off the condition of her edges
- In a video posted by @krakshq, the lady can be seen displaying her Ghana weaving with all her edges gone
- Many internet users have reacted to the trending video, with some questioning her choice of hairstyle
While braids are often considered a protective hairstyle, some types are usually advised against as they do more damage.
A lady recently revealed the condition of her edges, leaving quite a number of jaws hanging.
In the video shared online by @krakshq, the lady can be seen showing off her centre-part Ghana weaving, which appeared to have been recently installed.
However, while the weaving was neatly done, the condition of her edges - or lack thereof - stole the spotlight, leaving some netizens buzzing with reactions.
Check out the video below:
Social media users react to hairstyle
labyannie:
"Da blooood of Jesus."
eselexy:
"God abeg oo I see who my edges better pass."
chiboyjakarta:
"It’s her confidence for me."
ad3wunm1:
"She might have a condition."
beautiful_onyinye01:
"And I was complaining about my front hair... thank you lord for the little I have o if I had this hair I’ll Barb kodo."
idazstanofficial:
"This one don turn half plot."
bbiqueen_tees:
"“Baby hair” when them dey do for “edges” e reach her turn she do am for middle of head o wrong now."
jflexofficial:
"The Full meaning of confidence. Right here."
marydimma:
"Both the hair, eyebrows and frontal weak me"
dolly_teeh:
"You’re beautiful but Ahn ahn where are your edges Ma’am."
phayyruh:
"She's so brave and beautiful ❤️"
kwinafric:
"Is she a Shaolin monk."
