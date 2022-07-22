Global site navigation

"O Wrong Now": Lady Leaves Internet Users Stunned over Condition of Her Hair
Fashion

"O Wrong Now": Lady Leaves Internet Users Stunned over Condition of Her Hair

by  Kumashe Yaakugh
  • Yet another woman has left social media users stunned after showing off the condition of her edges
  • In a video posted by @krakshq, the lady can be seen displaying her Ghana weaving with all her edges gone
  • Many internet users have reacted to the trending video, with some questioning her choice of hairstyle

While braids are often considered a protective hairstyle, some types are usually advised against as they do more damage.

A lady recently revealed the condition of her edges, leaving quite a number of jaws hanging.

Photos of a lady with braids and no edges.
The video of the lady's edges has gone viral. Credit: @krakshq
Source: Instagram

In the video shared online by @krakshq, the lady can be seen showing off her centre-part Ghana weaving, which appeared to have been recently installed.

However, while the weaving was neatly done, the condition of her edges - or lack thereof - stole the spotlight, leaving some netizens buzzing with reactions.

Lady's dramatic hairstyle causes stir in marketplace, Nigerians react

Check out the video below:

Social media users react to hairstyle

labyannie:

"Da blooood of Jesus."

eselexy:

"God abeg oo I see who my edges better pass."

chiboyjakarta:

"It’s her confidence for me."

ad3wunm1:

"She might have a condition."

beautiful_onyinye01:

"And I was complaining about my front hair... thank you lord for the little I have o if I had this hair I’ll Barb kodo."

idazstanofficial:

"This one don turn half plot."

bbiqueen_tees:

"“Baby hair” when them dey do for “edges” e reach her turn she do am for middle of head o wrong now."

jflexofficial:

"The Full meaning of confidence. Right here."

marydimma:

"Both the hair, eyebrows and frontal weak me"

dolly_teeh:

"You’re beautiful but Ahn ahn where are your edges Ma’am."

phayyruh:

"She's so brave and beautiful ❤️"

Mixed reactions as bride wears matching outfit with her 2 sisters on wedding day

kwinafric:

"Is she a Shaolin monk."

