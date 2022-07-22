Singer Tems is currently trending on social media after some of her old tweets made a comeback on the internet

The tweets captured a now conservative Tems talking about 'manhood' and even sharing some tips for intercourse

Social media users had different things to say with some hilariously making reference to her song, Crazy Things

Another Nigerian celebrity is trending on social media for posts made when they were still at the bottom of the ladder and this time around singer Tems is the culprit.

Many fans of the singer woke up to some of her 2017 tweets that made a comeback on the micro-blogging platform.

Tems talks about manhood shape, 'bedroom styles' in old tweets. Photo: @temsbaby

One of the tweets captured Tems quoting a post from Uber Facts which was stating an unknown fact about how bananas grow.

Interestingly, the singer managed to draw a reference to a man’s reproductive organ from the tweet which was simply about a fruit.

See below:

Another ‘scandalous’ tweet captured Tems dishing out expert words on how fellow ladies should handle men in the middle of intercourse.

See a screenshot below:

Social media users react

tallbosschic said:

"Crazy things have been happening since."

oge.unfiltered said:

"Using this picture of her doesn't even help..nothing would have spelt sinister better than that look!"

dumebiblog said:

"I first know say you be bad child crazy things have been happening since."

victor.chinyeaka said:

"Haaaaa. This is very dark and problematic."

capable_07 said:

"Tems bahd! I love this kinda girls."

gistmagnate said:

"For those wey no understand. She is trying to strangl@ the nigg@ for cummin and terminating her enjoyment. Promising him he won’t have such an opportunity again."

Tems sparks reactions as see flaunts big backside

Still in a related story about the Try Me hitmaker, Legit.ng previously reported that Tems caused a buzz on social media over her curvy body.

The music star who has been known to be a bit conservative finally flaunted her backside in a recent video.

Tems took to her Instagram story to post a clip of herself in a figure-hugging dress and turning around for the camera.

