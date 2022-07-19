Nigerian singer Davido has spent days away from home because of his uncle Senator Adeleke's governorship election

The father of three, after completing his mission and celebrating his uncle's victory, finally returned to the comfort of his home

Davido took to his Instagram story channel with a video of him and Imade as he pointed out that he needs to rest

Davido wowed many with how hard he stuck his head out for his politician uncle Senator Ademola Adeleke to emerge governor-elect of Osun state.

The singer pulled his crew members, resources, and weight on social media to ensure that support for his bundle was top-notch.

Davido returns to Banana Island mansion after Osun election

Source: Instagram

Mission complete

After spending a few days after the election, Davido finally moved with his people and returned to his Banana Island mansion.

The singer shared a clip of the moment he moved out of Osun with his people and finally got to spend time with his first child, Imade.

In the clip with Imade, despite the fact that Davido was covering her in kisses, she was focused on the game she was playing and noted that her dad would make her lose.

The tired-looking singer refused to listen to his kid, and in another post, Davido pointed out that he is exhausted and needed to sleep for about a week.

He also gave God the glory for their success.

See clips from the post below:

Davido returns to Lagos after Osun election

Source: Instagram

Ikorodu Bois recreate moment Senator Adeleke prostrated for Davido’s dad after winning election

Popular Instagram sensation Ikorodu Bois once again wowed many with their unique talent of viral video recreation.

The boys decided to recreate the moment Davido's uncle Senator Adeleke prostrated in appreciation for his brother, the singer's dad.

The attention to detail was top-notch as Ikorodu Bois captured the tension, mannerism and joy that enveloped the room when Adeleke was announced as the winner.

The individual that played the dancing senator stayed true to his character as he danced in jubilation after prostrating to fake Davido's daddy.

Davido kisses Isreal as uncle wins election

The singer's famous and favourite uncle, Adeleke aka dancing senator, finally won against Governor Oyetola and is the next governor-elect of the state.

In a video shared by Davido's favourite aide, Isreal DMW, the singer held him in a tight embrace as he congratulated his boss.

Davido kissed Isreal on the cheek as they both chanted a funny slogan before they eventually held each other in another tight embrace.

