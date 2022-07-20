Popular fashion blogger Laura Ikeji shared a cute picture of her son Ryan as he celebrates his birthday

According to Laura, this year is the first time her son will be celebrating his birthday in the country

Her statement has stirred mixed reactions from some of her fans and followers, with some hailing the mother and son

It was a moment of celebration for popular fashion blogger and entrepreneur, Laura Ikeji, as her son Ryan marked his birthday.

Photos from Laura Ikeji's son's birthday. Credit: @lauraikeji

Source: Instagram

The excited mother, in her post via her social media timeline, gushed over her lovely children as she wrote:

"I have beautiful kids tho Kai happy birthday Ryan."

Ryan's first birthday ever in Nigeria

However, a fan who seems to be a longtime follower of Laura asked if it was the first time Ryan celebrated his birthday in Nigeria, adding that the celebration had always happened abroad.

The fan wrote:

"Ryan's first birthday Ever in Nigeria if I'm not Mistaken. it has always been Oversea. Happy Birthday Great one. Grow in Grace and Wisdom of God."

Reacting, Laura wrote:

" Yesooo. We usually travel a week before."

See a screenshot of the post below:

Laura was full of praises for her son as she thanked him for bringing joy and laughter to the family.

Fans gush as Laura Ikeji celebrates son's birthday

Legit.ng captured some of the messages below:

ngoziantoinette:

"Happy birthday youngest runway model."

satinbonnetsetal:

"Happy birthday dear Ryan your kids are amazing Laura❤️❤️."

divys_officials:

"Happybirthday Ryan with the calm face.God bless you."

buchymix:

"Happy birthday dear RyanGod bless your day."

tessngold.ta:

"Happy birthday handsome. God bless and preserve you darling ❤️❤️."

nene.oji:

"❤️Happy Birthday to my special love Boy Rok Ryan Congratulations May Almighty God bless you and keep you intact and give you more Years Amen n Amen ."

