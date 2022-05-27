Popular fashion blogger, Laura Ikeji , is passing a big shade at a former actress Caroline Danjuma over her marital status

, a Laura during the Real House Wives of Lagos declared that Caroline is divorced with three kids so she would not want other people to stay in their marriages

Nigerians have reacted differently to Laura's comment about the actress, most of them condemned the statement

Laura Ikeji took a swipe at Caroline Danjuma who used to be an actress over her marital status as she talked about her being a single mother of three.

Laura during an episode of the Real Housewife of Lagos (RHOL) came for Danjuma for wanting others to be single like her as their beef gets more intense.

Laura Ikeji shades Caroline Danjuma. Credit: @carolynahutchings @lauraikeji

Source: Instagram

According to the fashion blogger:

"She used to be married with three kids Somebody that is that grown, she is divorced of course she will want other people to be divorced, do you think she is happy being single."

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Laura's video

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Laura's shade of Caroline Danjuma, most of them condemned her statement.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Thriftwearsbybellz:

"Laura doesn't have single sense, how can I use people's weakness to shame them."

Sarah_oyinadeart:

"No now this low really did she pray to be divorced? Haba beautify your space with artworks we love you."

Mobecca_skincare:

"Do people pray they will be divorced before marriage."

Mimiogah:

"Laura take easy ooooo who knows tomorrow?"

Thriftwearsbybellz:

"Women supporting Women in the ugliest mud."

Ay.og:

"I just pray she never gets a divorce cause the intent will remind her of this statement."

Caroline Danjuma blasts Laura Ikeji

Legit.ng earlier reported that fans in the online community reacted to an episode of the RHOL.

A portion of the episode making the rounds online captured the moment Caroline Danjuma heavily clamped down on laura Ikeji for trying to defend her sister.

An angered Caroline mentioned how the famous blogger played a role in her failed marriage because of the thing she blogged about her.

