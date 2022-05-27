Caroline Is Divorced, She Wants Other People to Be Too: Laura Ikeji Shades Actress for Being Single Mum of 3
- Popular fashion blogger, Laura Ikeji, is passing a big shade at a former actress Caroline Danjuma over her marital status
- Laura during the Real House Wives of Lagos declared that Caroline is divorced with three kids so she would not want other people to stay in their marriages
- Nigerians have reacted differently to Laura's comment about the actress, most of them condemned the statement
Laura Ikeji took a swipe at Caroline Danjuma who used to be an actress over her marital status as she talked about her being a single mother of three.
Laura during an episode of the Real Housewife of Lagos (RHOL) came for Danjuma for wanting others to be single like her as their beef gets more intense.
According to the fashion blogger:
"She used to be married with three kids Somebody that is that grown, she is divorced of course she will want other people to be divorced, do you think she is happy being single."
Watch the video below:
Nigerians react to Laura's video
Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Laura's shade of Caroline Danjuma, most of them condemned her statement.
Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:
Thriftwearsbybellz:
"Laura doesn't have single sense, how can I use people's weakness to shame them."
Sarah_oyinadeart:
"No now this low really did she pray to be divorced? Haba beautify your space with artworks we love you."
Mobecca_skincare:
"Do people pray they will be divorced before marriage."
Mimiogah:
"Laura take easy ooooo who knows tomorrow?"
Thriftwearsbybellz:
"Women supporting Women in the ugliest mud."
Ay.og:
"I just pray she never gets a divorce cause the intent will remind her of this statement."
Caroline Danjuma blasts Laura Ikeji
Legit.ng earlier reported that fans in the online community reacted to an episode of the RHOL.
A portion of the episode making the rounds online captured the moment Caroline Danjuma heavily clamped down on laura Ikeji for trying to defend her sister.
An angered Caroline mentioned how the famous blogger played a role in her failed marriage because of the thing she blogged about her.
Source: Legit.ng