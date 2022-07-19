Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw has been lovingly celebrated on the occasion of her 51st birthday

The film star flooded her Instagram page with beautiful photos specially taken to celebrate the new age

Fans and colleagues in the industry were seen in the comment section congratulating Henshaw while making remarks about her youthful looks

Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw is bursting with joy and gratitude as she witnesses yet another birthday celebration.

The Blood Sisters actress clocked 51 on Tuesday, July 19, and she was heartily celebrated by friends and loved ones.

Actress Kate Henshaw clocks 51. Photo: @katehenshaw

In the mood of celebration, Henshaw flooded her Instagram page with photos that were specially taken by a creative photographer.

The lovely photos all saw the actress rocking high heel shoes and showing off her curves in beautiful outfits.

Sharing one of the birthday photos, she wrote:

"For it pleased you to bring me thus far…Surely there will be a performance of your word... Less of me and more of you Almighty God."

See photos below:

The actress looked gorgeous in a pink playsuit with a train in the same colour but a different fabric.

Henshaw, with a grateful heart, thanked God for the journey so far.

Social media users celebrate Henshaw

mofedamijo said:

"Happy birthday my Owidemi! My special personal person! We july babies rock to the moon and back!"

samdedesdx said:

"Happy birthday to you, Katiiings! Many happy returns in super fitness. Cheers ."

honteejayyusuf said:

"Birthdays are a new start, a fresh beginning and a time to pursue new endeavors with new goals. Move forward with confidence and courage. You are a very special person. May today and all of your days be amazing!”

adaezeeluke said:

"My love with the realest heart ❤️Happy birthday."

terisillo said:

"Wow! You young stunner! Happy Birthday to a truly virtuous woman! Continue to grow in grace and beauty! Lots of love from England!!."

veentagebandceo said:

"Happy birthday ageless @k8henshaw Of a truth you're Unstoppable. Blessed art thou amongst women. You're loved and appreciated ❤️."

imanseofficial said:

"Happy birthday Aunty Kate … Many many blessings fall on you !! Amen."

Kate Henshaw looks the same in throwback pictures from years apart

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood‘s Kate Henshaw got social media users talking about her youthful genes again after sharing photos on Instagram.

The 50-year-old movie star dug up a photo from 1996 and another from 2018, and compared them to a recent picture of herself in 2022.

Fans and colleagues were seen in the comment section calling the actress a ‘vampire’ while wondering how she has managed to look the same.

