Popular Nigerian comedian Seyi Law is a proud husband as he shared an emotional story of how his wife, Mercy Stacy Ebere, graduated from a UK university

The funnyman noted that it wasn't an easy ride for Mercy, who faced a lot of challenges in her journey to bag a BA from Coventry University

Seyi shared lovely photos of the new graduate in her graduation gown, and Nigerians showered her with congratulatory messages

Nigerian comedian Seyi Law took to his verified Instagram page to share lovely photos of the moment his wife, Mery Stacy Ebere, graduated from Coventry University in the United Kingdom.

The comedian made it known that Mercy faced a low before she bagged the university degree as she weathered the storm and survived.

Seyi Law's wife has graduated from a UK university. Credit: @seyilaw1

Source: Instagram

According to him, his wife had to cope with losing a 5-month pregnancy and taking care of two children.

He congratulated her, bragged about being a proud husband, and noted that:

"God stepped in and you stepped out in style. We've got a lot to be grateful for."

Check out the post below:

Nigerians join Seyi Law in congratulating his wife

Social media users across the country have trooped to the comments section of Seyi Law's post and showered him with lovely congratulatory messages for his dear wife.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments below:

Jumokeodetola:

"A big congratulations to your beautiful family."

Iamadebelz:

"Hearty Congratulations to your sweetheart Sir, I celebrate with your family."

Sophiceeglamour_:

"Congratulations to your beautiful wife."

Chisugar:

"Awwww my frd doing big things more grace."

Ikemlaw:

"Na MAN you be, I know why I said this . I wish I could share further but I won’t say more than this. A man who commits to building his wife is BLESSED. God bless you LOADSSSSSS."

