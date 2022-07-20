Popular Nigerian rapper CDQ Olowo is worried about the state of things in the nation and has expressed his feelings

The rapper wondered how the nation got to where it is today as he asked important questions about the citizens' major worries

CDQ highlighted how prices of common goods have skyrocketed, but the minimum wage refuses to increase

Ace rapper Sodiq Abubakar Yusuf, better known as CDQ, has taken to Twitter to drop a series of tweets about the worrying situation of things and the high standard of living in Nigeria.

The indigenous rapper asked important questions and wondered why people are ignoring the fact that things are so difficult for the common man every single day in the country.

He also compared how prices have unbelievably increased over time, but minimum wages have failed to also be on the rise as he compared prices of consumable goods.

Some of the questions he asked are:

"How did we get here. what happened to our currency that it got so depreciated even below Ghana cedis? Where are the developments all the money borrowed spent on? All these people ruling us do they have heart and conscience atall? Are they really human?"

Check out his tweets below:

Nigerians react to CDQ's tweets

Social media users have taken to the comments section of CDQ's tweet to drop their opinions about the things he pointed out.

RealOOA:

"The masses are busy wishing Oeter Obi Happy birthday with cake and goodies."

Hosefjoey:

"Together we can change the country for good."

Afollyabimbolar:

"Seriously it’s not something that needs to be ignored,Cuz this country just Dey carry me go where I know no."

Miss_faith23:

"Feeding has become almost impossible. Some persons work everyday just to end up with peanuts that can barely put food on the table..Things are becoming more frustrating."

Talk2Blinky:

"They stopped being our problem years ago... The youths are the problem... They oldies are using youths to rule the youths."

