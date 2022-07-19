Popular Nigerian singer and songwriter Mr Eazi added a new age on Tuesday, July 19, as he clocks 31 years old

Eazi took to his social media timeline to share pictures from his birthday celebration while adding that he has every reason to be thankful

His fiancée Temi Otedola’s reaction to his birthday message has, however, left many of the couple's fans gushing

It was a celebration mood for Nigerian singer, and songwriter Mr Eazi has clocked 31 years old today.

Mr Eazi, who proposed to billionaire daughter Temi Otedola shared lovely photos from his birthday celebration while adding that he has a billion reasons to thank God.

Temi Otedola reacts to Eazi's birthday post

The singer wrote:

“This year has been full of epiphanies , I’ve got a billion reasons to give thanks ”

See the post below:

Temi Otedola reacts to Eazi’s birthday post

Following her lover’s post, Temi took to the comment section to express her love for Eazi, which left many of their fans gushing.

Temi wrote:

"I love you."

Fans celebrate Mr Eazi on his birthday

Legit.ng captured some of the birthday messages from fans and followers of the singer. See the messages below:

amarakanu:

"Happy Birthday London Boy. Mr Eazi ."

killertunes_tii:

"More life & wisdom Don , happy birthday ."

iamjizzle_:

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY BIGGST DON ! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Love you bro."

dj_orioneazi:

"Happy birthday detty boy Eazistay blessed man #zagadat."

moreseabreeze:

"happy birthday to you king if afrobeat ❤️my former mentor until you blocked me on Instagram❤️."

itz_femibabs:

"Wow!!! Happy Birthday to a King!!! You are a rare Gem Sir, May your path continually Shine brighter my blood❤️ in Jesus Name More Life!."

Temi Otedola speaks on how she knew Mr Eazi was the one

Budding Nigerian actress and billionaire’s daughter, Temi Otedola, had fans gushing on social media after she spoke about her relationship with Mr Eazi.

During a recent interview with Beat 999 FM, Temi explained how she knew that her husband-to-be, Mr Eazi, was the one for her.

According to the 26-year-old, she discovered this because of the feeling and sense of peace she had about him. Not stopping there, Temi noted that it was a feeling of home.

