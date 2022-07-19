Nigerian singer Peter Okoye penned a birthday message to Peter Obi of the Labour Party as he clocks 61

The singer said Obi, who is contesting for president in 2023, brings happiness to his numerous supporters within and outside the country

Peter's birthday message to the politician has stirred reactions from his fans and followers, with some hailing him

Nigerian singer Peter Okoye of Psquare has joined many Nigerians to support Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), as he clocks 61 on Tuesday, July 19.

In his birthday message, Peter, a big supporter of the LP candidate, said Obi brought happiness to his followers.

You bring happiness to everyone around you: Peter Okoye credit: @peterokoye

Source: Instagram

In his words:

"Happy birthday @PeterObi As you celebrate another year, remember how much happiness you bring to everyone around you! Most especially we the OBIdient Nigeria."

See the post below:

Internet users react to Peter Okoye's birthday message to Obi

Legit. ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

asukdblin:

"Happy Glorious Birthday Leader. May your days on earth be long."

realchrischukwu:

"one of my child must be name peter whether male or female... God bless you fellow Obidientus."

inemesi:

"Happy birthday sir We wish you more life in good health Obedient is better than sacrifice, so we can be Yus'ful."

kezzyjames:

"Peter is a global man loved by people.... Happy birthday too H. E PETER OBI YOUR ANTECEDENTS SPEAK VOLUME F OR YOU. KEEP LIVING FROM STRENGTH TO STRENGTH."

youngvallen:

"Happy birthday to our incoming president. More good life. Somebody here look me finish do data for me na ."

rindowest:

"Happy birthday sir, may you leave long to carry our country Nigeria to the land of promise ❤."

francisikpe:

"Happy birthday my next president age Gracefully may God grant make ways for you to defeat the enemies of Nigeria and I wish you long life and prosperity in JESUS name amen."

Atiku sends birthday message to Peter Obi

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar celebrated with Peter Obi on his 61st birthday.

On Tuesday morning, July 19, Atiku celebrated the Labour Party's presidential candidate and prayed for him in a tweet shared on his Twitter handle.

He tweeted:

"On behalf of my family, I wish my good friend, presidential candidate of the LP, and former Governor of Anambra State, @PeterObi, a memorable 61st birthday celebration. I wish you many more years in good health and vitality. -AA. "

Source: Legit.ng