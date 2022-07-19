On Tuesday, July 19, presidential candidate, Peter Obi turned age 61 and Nigerians celebrated him

In the same vein, the PDP standard-bearer Atiku Abubakar took to his Twitter page to felicitate the Labour Party's flagbearer on his birthday

In a new development, Apostle Johnson Suleman and former Senate President Bukola Saraki showered prayers and praises on Obi, ahead of the 2023 election

Apostle Johnson Suleman of Omega Fire Ministries, on Tuesday, July 19, celebrates the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on his 61st birthday.

Suleman in a post shared on his Facebook page on Tuesday, wished Obi sound health and more grace as he clocked a new age.

Apostle Johnson Suleman, Bukola Saraki prayed for Obi on his 61st birthday. Photo credit: @atiku

The cleric wrote:

"Happy birthday 61st Peter Obi.

"Sound Health And More Grace To You."

In a similar vein, the former President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, also celebrated Obi on his birthday.

Saraki took to his Twitter page and wished Obi a happy birthday.

He tweeted:

"As he celebrates his 61st birthday today, my family and I wish my friend, the former Governor of Anambra State and Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, H.E. @PeterObi a happy birthday!

The presidential hopeful, Obi, who was born on July 19, 1961, clocked 61 on Tuesday (today), July 19.

Atiku sends birthday message to Peter Obi

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar celebrated with Peter Obi on his 61st birthday.

On Tuesday morning, July 19, Atiku celebrated the Labour Party's presidential candidate and prayed for him in a tweet shared on his Twitter handle.

He tweeted:

"On behalf of my family, I wish my good friend, presidential candidate of the LP, and former Governor of Anambra State, @PeterObi, a memorable 61st birthday celebration. I wish you many more years in good health and vitality. -AA. "

Peter Obi @ 61: Peter Okoye stirs reactions with deep birthday message to LP presidential candidate

Nigerian singer Peter Okoye of Psquare has joined many Nigerians to support Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), as he clocks 61 on Tuesday, July 19.

In his birthday message, Peter, a big supporter of the LP candidate, said Obi brought happiness to his followers.

In his words:

"Happy birthday @PeterObi As you celebrate another year, remember how much happiness you bring to everyone around you! Most especially we the OBIdient Nigeria."

