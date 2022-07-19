Former Big Brother Naija season 5 housemate, Tochi, is here again to call out ladies for their unrealistic demands from men

The social media influencer, in a post on his Insta-story, questioned how a lady would expect her 23-year-old boyfriend to have a car and so much money for the baby girl lifestyle

The reality TV star then went on to note that such ladies' older brothers at 35 still live with their parents and are fed by them

Former BBNaija season 5 housemate Tochukwu Okechukwu, better known as Tochi, is yet again out on the gram, having a go at ladies who make outrageous demands of young men.

The popular patriarchy enthusiast in his post said ladies who make such demands most of the time have older brothers who are actually not doing that much better.

Tochi knocks overbearing ladies over their excessive demands of young guys Photo credit: @tochi.official

Tochi wrote on his Instagram story channel:

"You want your 23 years old boyfriend to have a car and so much money, but your parents are still feeding your 35 years old brother in the house"

Nigerians react to the BBNaija star's post

@sweetgirl_nes

"Old gist bro. Talk another one"

@osamega1

"This life don't balance all this pino pino."

@lawriethetaurus_

"Eh she doesn’t want her man to be like her brother."

@benbills007

"Some of them are still even supporting their brothers struggling at home but when it comes to their bf, they want him to know that he should be man enough to cater for their needs."

@okeke_ugochukwu_tega

"Back bencher una hear Waitin em talk abi make e increase the volume "

