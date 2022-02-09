BBNaija season 5 star, Tochi, has stirred massive reactions online after making a controversial statement about ladies

The reality star opined that women don't like money and gifts, but prefer some other things instead

The statement has got people, most especially ladies, talking online, most of them disagreed with his standpoint

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Lockdown edition star, Tochukwu Okechukwu Tochi, dropped a controversial line on Twitter and his fans have aggressively engaged on the tweet.

Tochi shared his opinion on what he feels ladies like compared to what a lot of people think they like.

According to the reality star, most ladies don't like gifts or money, they will rather go for honesty and attention:

"Truthfully most ladies don’t like gifts or money they just want honesty and attention."

Check out his tweet below:

Netizens disagree with Tochi

Nigerians most especially ladies have reacted to his comments, most of them disagreed with him.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments below:

Hungrillchops:

"Which ladies are you taking about."

Diana.nuel:

"Better shut up and speak for your sisters."

Paschalpepper:

"Money and gift is the attention. So you’re not informed too?"

Callmeteezy_:

"They want honesty and attention with lots of gifts and money to spoil them."

Uncle_monkeyy:

"If they ain’t after your money, they want to use you for ritual. Better run."

Tbellz07:

"Ladies who are very honest to themselves will disagree with you. Without money, nobody is ready to date you in Nigeria. You better make money and stop believing you are a fine boy with 6 packs and you are therefore covered. Won maa gbe e ni handicap."

Itisugochukwu:

"Where’s the lie???? Some men don’t even have the money to offer, they just lie and cheat upandan."

Kha_lieee:

"I like money and gifts please...plus honesty and attention."

