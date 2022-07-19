A video showing several times singer Davido has repeatedly said the phrase ‘I no go’ in his songs has also surfaced online

From his tracks Jowo, Risky, and So crazy to Bimpe and Mebel, on which B-Red and Dremo featured him, respectively, Davido was caught frequently repeating the phrase ‘I no go’

Some of his fans have, however, defended him, saying the phrase ‘I no go’ was common and could not be compared with Wizkid’s ‘She tell me’

Popular Nigerian Afrobeats star David Adeleke, Davido has also been called out by a popular Tiktoker known for dragging artists for repeating music lines.

In a video recently released by the Tiktoker, the singer was accused of frequently repeating the phrase ‘I no go’ in many of his songs.

Wizkid and Davido. Credit: @wizkidayo @davido

Source: Instagram

The tiktoker had recently called out singer Wizkid in a video for his frequent use of the phrase ‘She tell me say’ in many of his songs, too, the video went viral, and a lot of people found it interesting.

However, his new video about Davido had been causing some stir online, as many social media users believe it was not as obvious and frequent as Wizkid’s ‘She tell me’.

Wizkid FC and Davido’s Fans’ reaction to the video

The conversation had quickly turned into an argument between supporters of both musicians as they dropped funny reactions to the new post.

alabi.__:

"Just 4 songs Una no fee count she tell me say finish .. "

_iam_makid_:

"Shey una too dey worry my only Machala with “She tell me say”…… Now , una don see say everyone get em own feeding point … Big ups to Baba Nla ❤️"

only1__drake:

"All Are Hit Songs ❤️"

bio0bi:

"But u nor go notice Davido oo "

generalharkanfe:

"E no reach she tell me say una dey mad "

sdeque41:

"This guy nah fc I’m now sure of it ,.. because una she tell me say don cast you dey find person to join am ode who can’t say this … what do I care no be saying I like one pass one."

e.z.e.n.n.a:

"This one de boring shaa."

ernesteniola:

"Werey count a day when u no say I no go? I’m waiting nd check other artists too."

Source: Legit.ng