Nigerian music star Wizkid is known for many hit songs that continue to make waves in and outside the country

There, however, seems to be a particular line that is usually present in many of his songs, which is the “She tell me say” line

A video showing more than five songs where Wizkid repeatedly used his popular line has stirred mixed reactions online

Popular singer Ayo Balogun better known as Wizkid remains one of the best and favourite singers within and outside Nigeria. He has even continued to gain more recognition among foreign fans.

Wizkid has numerous hit songs that would continue to trend for a long time.

Fans support Wizkid for repeatedly using 'she tell me' lines. Credit: @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

However, many have noticed the use of a particular line in many of Wizkid's songs, as the Star Boy is known for his “She tell me say” line in both his singles as well as foreign collaborations.

A video did justice to this as it listed at least five songs where Wizkid constantly used his popular lines.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

See the video below:

Irrespective of this, Wizkid continues to shine and has become a household name beyond Africa.

Internet users react

Many Nigerians have reacted to the video, with some of the singer’s fans coming to his support. Legit.ng captured some of the reactions below:

gqluxurywears:

"If “she tell me say” no Dey the new album, I fit not stream am."

israelpabl0:

"Na Wizkid talk say make you no get babe wey go Dey tell you things?"

novapee_official:

"But he sabi fix am well into his lyrics."

starboybosco:

"She tell me say got awards no artiste in Africa will have in 5 years Fc till I die."

im_segdorn:

"Na Jada Dey tell wizkid."

emperor_olatunde:

"If you keep winning more than many of ur colleagues with just a single verse so why person won’t keep repeating it Hey Ranters we love it like that period Proudly WFC for life ❤️❤️."

Wizkid speaks on not changing his music style

Much-loved Nigerian singer, Wizkid Ayo Balogun, spoke in a viral clip about his music.

In the clip which was posted on TikTok by a fan, the Made in Lagos star spoke on who he is as an artiste, among other things.

Wizkid noted that every day, he feels like a brand new person and tries to be the best artiste that he can be.

Source: Legit.ng